Worrell creates Special Victims Unit for domestic violence, sex crime cases

By Desiree Stennett, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
State Attorney Monique H. Worrell Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell has created a new department in her office to manage the prosecution of all sexual crimes and domestic violence cases for the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

The new Special Victims Unit will be led by longtime Assistant State Attorney William Jay with the goal of reducing the caseload for attorneys as Worrell’s office combats a staffing shortage it attributes to low pay and a pandemic-fueled backlog of cases.

According to Worrell spokesperson Keisha Mulfort, the closure of courts due to COVID-19 in 2020 created a backlog of cases for attorneys already overwhelmed by a nationwide spike in domestic violence. Attorneys assigned to misdemeanor cases are particularly inundated, she said, with each attorney working an average of 300 to 400 cases in the past year and some being assigned to more than 600.

Under the new unit, workloads are expected to drop as cases are spread more evenly and attorneys are no longer required to work with multiple judges to schedule hearings and trials.

To help ease the workload, Worrell and other leaders in her office, including Chief Assistant Mark Wixtrom and Deputy Chief Assistant Shana Manuel, will also take on some of the cases, Mulfort said. The agency said it is eliminating its use of solely supervisory roles.

“I don’t think it’s a common thing to do,” Mulfort said. “State attorneys come in on high profile cases traditionally.”

Worrell and her top assistants, Mulfort said, “are demonstrating to the different state attorneys and to the support staff that our office and this administration is going to do whatever it takes to minimize this backlog.”

Once the caseload is under control, Worrell will return to her normal duties, Mulfort said. Worrell and Jay were not made available for interviews Tuesday.

“It is critical that, even in the leanest of times, sexual crimes and domestic violence offenses are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, and that victims of these offenses receive the support and attention they deserve,” Worrell said in a statement. “I am dedicated to this mission, and, regardless of what obstacles are thrown our way, will never waver from it.”

Her office has 37 open positions for attorneys and support staff.

The starting pay for prosecutors is set by state lawmakers. New attorneys make at least $50,000 per year but Worrell’s office has petitioned to raise the floor by $25,000 for attorneys and by $8,000 for support staff, to compete with the higher pay they stand to earn at private firms.

“With the rise of inflation, with the rise of housing costs, some of them are going back home to live with their parents, some of them are trying to find roommates, and some of them are seeking second jobs just to be able to make ends meet,” Mulfort said. “What we are trying to do is advocate on behalf of them and for the other offices across the state.”

