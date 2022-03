It may feel like it rains every other day in the UK, well statistics suggest it's not quite that bad but you'd struggle to find a household that's not equipped with an umbrella for when the heavens open.While as adults the thought of donning our umbrellas to battle the elements fills us with dread, children show the humble umbrella a little more respect. But why? Well, perhaps it's down to the umbrella in question, as it's clear that children's umbrellas aren't just functional but fun too. How we testedSo how can you ensure you purchase the right rainy pal for your...

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO