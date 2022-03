The Hermantown Hawks boys hockey team is ready to head to state after Covid threw a rench in last years trip. "This is a huge deal for these guys a lot of them feel like they got cheated last year. This is for those seniors last year that couldnt do this, they are behind us we get text messages from those guys all the time. They want us to win a state championship they felt like they had that oppurtunity last year and it didnt happen because of covid so these guys are really motivated to win a state championship," said head coach Patrick Andrews.

