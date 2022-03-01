ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Washburn and Emporia State women’s basketball players earn postseason awards

By Glenn Kinley
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn and Emporia State’s women’s basketball teams both had players receiving honors in the 2022 conference postseason awards.

The MIAA announced on Tuesday that ESU’s sophomore guard Tre’Zure Jobe was named All-MIAA Second Team. Washburn senior guard Hunter Bentley was named All-MIAA Third Team.

The Lady Hornets junior guard Karsen Schultz and freshman guard Ehlaina Hartman were given All-MIAA Honorable Mention honors. Washburn sophomore forward Abby Oliver was also named All-MIAA Honorable Mention.

