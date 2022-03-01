Top Performing Cannabis Stocks In February, Get All The News Here On Cannabis Daily Podcast

After a long delay, Cronos releases both its third quarter and fourth quarter earnings results. Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON), a Canadian operator, released its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on Tuesday before the bell. This came just two weeks after the company released its third quarter earnings after a long delay. The company is finally in compliance after conducting an extensive audit review. The company is rapidly growing, but is bleeding cash at a best-in-class rate. The company is doing interesting things in its R&D department, but investors should wait for results before giving it credit. I discuss the earnings results and compare the stock with the peer group.

