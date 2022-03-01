ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Performing Cannabis Stocks In February, Get All The News Here On Cannabis Daily Podcast

By Asli Tolon Coskun
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Chicago Atlantic (NASDAQ:REFI) The strongest 4 names in February of Global Cannabis Stock Index according to New Cannabis Ventures were:. IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) WM...

Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: This Top Hedge Fund Manager Is Bullish On US Cannabis Stocks, Here's Why

Investment expert and former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, current president and CEO of Empire Financial Research, recently stopped by Benzinga Cannabis Hour to discuss his investment thesis including his 2022 outlook as it pertains to the booming cannabis industry. The Value Of Value Investing. Tilson described himself as an...
STOCKS
#Stock#Cannabis#Wm Technology#Chicago Atlantic#Hyfm#New Cannabis Ventures#Im Cannabis Lrb#Imcc#Flgc#Green Thumb Industries#Gtbif#Village Farms Intl#Vlns#Ebitda
Benzinga

Clones Versus Seeds: What's The Best Way To Grow A Cannabis Product?

Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Cronos Earnings: Cannabis Stock With 65% Net Cash And 51% Revenue Growth

After a long delay, Cronos releases both its third quarter and fourth quarter earnings results. Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON), a Canadian operator, released its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on Tuesday before the bell. This came just two weeks after the company released its third quarter earnings after a long delay. The company is finally in compliance after conducting an extensive audit review. The company is rapidly growing, but is bleeding cash at a best-in-class rate. The company is doing interesting things in its R&D department, but investors should wait for results before giving it credit. I discuss the earnings results and compare the stock with the peer group.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Six Flags Entertainment

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Freshworks

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Freshworks. The company has an average price target of $35.0 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $25.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares increased by 6.2% to $0.42 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 16.2 million shares come close, making up 156.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $743.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

High Tide To Acquire Crossroads Cannabis For $1.97M In Stock

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) will acquire four operating retail cannabis stores in Ontario under the name Crossroads Cannabis, for CAD$2.5 million ($1,97 million). The stores are located in Stratford, Woodstock, Hanover and Markdale. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Crossroads generated annualized revenue of CAD$7.6 million...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stocks Chart: EBITDA Estimate Revisions – It's All About The Margins

Several market commentators have recently noted that the consensus analyst revenue estimates for the large MSOs have declined by low single-digit percentages since November. We decided a longer time view was appropriate and that EBITDA was more critical than revenues. We looked at the nine largest market cap MSOs and investigated analysts' projected 2022 EBITDA and EBITDA margins a year ago, compared to their forecasted 2022 results today.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

Cannabis stocks are struggling now. But their financials are strong even in a limited market. The marijuana industry is full of opportunities and should not be overlooked. Cannabis stocks might be having a hard time now due to the lack of positive movement toward U.S. federal legalization. But states have understood the benefits of legalization. So as long as states continue to push toward legalizing marijuana at the medical and/or recreational level, cannabis companies will keep growing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Between Bitcoin And Ethereum, Which Cryptocurrency Has Room To Soar Higher?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat on Tuesday afternoon, after each soared about 26% over the past six days. Some analysts attribute the sharp increases to a rise in the popularity and necessity of the decentralized crypto sector following harsh Russian sanctions that have left the traditional financial system, at least in Russia, exposed.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Markets React To TLRY Despite Analyst Buy Rating - Cannabis News Brought To You By Cannabis Daily March 4, 2022

Tilray (TLRY) – Analyst at Canaccord upgrades the stock to Buy after the announcement of a partnership between HEXO HEXO+7.54% and Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY-4.67%. Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF) Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Harborside (OTCQX:HBORF) Listen to the full episode:. Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media.
MARKETS
Benzinga

