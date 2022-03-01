ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

PAR Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PAR Technology beat estimated...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Par Technology
Benzinga

R.R.Donnelley & Sons: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) R.R.Donnelley & Sons RRD reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Halozyme Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Halozyme Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $19.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Schweitzer-Mauduit: Q4 Earnings Insights

Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schweitzer-Mauduit beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.28. Revenue was up $111.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:11 AM. Here's what investors need to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Kroger Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts raised their price target on Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) following the release of Q4 results. BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the price target to $57 from $41 and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares, implying a 2% downside. The analyst notes that the company's Q4 earnings...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Six Flags Entertainment

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher by around 4% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Splunk Stands With Analysts

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Splunk has an average price target of $148.57 with a high of $175.00 and a low of $130.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Freshworks

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Freshworks. The company has an average price target of $35.0 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $25.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To AeroVironment's Q3 Earnings Report

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert raised the price target on AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to $70 (4% downside) from $65 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings. The analyst states that while fundamentals appear to be improving for the company, the results also highlighted...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Are Enovix Shares Trading Lower Today

Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud lowered the price target on Enovix Corp (NASDAQ: ENVX) to $29 from $32 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Daoud notes its revenue funnel grew as management highlighted significant demand/interest with applications emerging across doorbells, GPS, and medical devices. Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss lowered...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap penny stock Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ:CEI) are trading higher by 24.6% at $0.73 on heavy volume. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Camber Energy has seen 116.4...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Matador Resources

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $61.25 versus the current price of Matador Resources at $52.535, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares increased by 6.2% to $0.42 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 16.2 million shares come close, making up 156.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $743.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy