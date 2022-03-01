Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in St. Paul say a hostage situation at a gas station yesterday ended without injuries. According to St. Paul police, officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a 911 call from a person reporting that a woman with a gun was threatening people inside the business. While police were heading to the Eastside business the woman took the people inside the gas station hostage. A news release says the responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after 3 PM. While they were securing the area members of the St. Paul police SWAT team and crisis negotiators also responded.
