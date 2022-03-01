ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
 6 days ago
Saint Joseph, MN (KROC-AM News) - A truck driver from east-central Minnesota was the victim of a semi-truck crash today in Stearns County. The State Patrol says the 60-year-old man from Rush City was traveling east on I-94...

Quick Country 96.5

Winona Man Killed in Head-On Crash

La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash involving a semi-truck this morning claimed the life of a Winona man. The State Patrol says the 29-year-old victim was driving a pickup truck south on Highway 61 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound semi-truck. The crash occurred around 8:50 AM about two miles north of the I-90 and Highway 41 interchange near north of La Crescent.
WINONA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Southeast Rochester Home a Total Loss After Catching Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A home in southeast Rochester is a total loss after a Sunday night fire. The Rochester Fire Department said crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 900 block of 16 ½ street southeast around 9:45 p.m. The homeowner was outside and told crews on the scene that all of the people and one dog had escaped, but one cat had not exited.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Driver Of Minnesota Transit Van Killed In Crash

Farmington, MN (KROC AM News) - A Twin Cities-area crash involving a transit van and a compact SUV killed the driver of the larger vehicle. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 5:30 pm Tuesday south of Farmington. According to the accident report, the SUV was pulling away from...
FARMINGTON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Man Found Shot to Death in St. Paul Backyard

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - St. Paul police are investigating the city's 10th murder this year. A news release says St. Paul police officers found an unresponsive man in the backyard of a home after they responded to a 911 call around 11:30 AM on Friday. The report says the officers reported the man had an apparent gunshot wound and was not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene after St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

10 Painfully True Phases of Spring in Minnesota

We are going through the beginning phases of spring in Minnesota. We've had quite a few decent days temperature-wise lately! It's felt really nice and has had me craving for more warm weather. But if you've looked at the forecast for next week at all you know what's coming... definitely not warm weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Central Iowa Community Confirms Multiple Deaths from Today’s Storms

A late-winter severe weather outbreak has struck the state of Iowa. Several rounds of strong thunderstorms have hit across Iowa today with multiple reports of confirmed tornadoes. Unfortunately, in the Winterset area of Madison County, authorities now confirm at least six people have been killed, including four adults and two children under age 5. The fatalities did not all occur in the same location. The announcement came in a 9 p.m. press conference carried live by KCCI-TV in Des Moines. The lives were lost during a tornado that struck Winterset at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
IOWA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Runaway Cows Killed By Vehicle Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two cows were killed and two others had to be put down after being hit by a vehicle in rural northeast Olmsted County on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the vehicle was driving east on 75th St around 8:00 pm when it hit the cows in the 6000 block.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Man Dies From Injuries Following St. Paul Apartment Fire

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the three people injured in an apartment building fire in St. Paul on Tuesday has died. The Saint Paul Police Department today identified the victim as 73-year-old James Sparks. He and two other people were transported to Regions Hospital after the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment around 2:15 PM Tuesday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Probation For Near Fatal Stabbing in Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News ) - A woman accused of nearly killing her boyfriend in an attack last March will not have to serve any prison time. A Steele County judge today sentenced 35-year-old Tierrah Wells to four years on probation for her conviction on a first-degree assault charge. The Waseca woman admitted to the charge in January through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of an attempted murder charge.
OWATONNA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Four Hostages Freed by St. Paul Police

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in St. Paul say a hostage situation at a gas station yesterday ended without injuries. According to St. Paul police, officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a 911 call from a person reporting that a woman with a gun was threatening people inside the business. While police were heading to the Eastside business the woman took the people inside the gas station hostage. A news release says the responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after 3 PM. While they were securing the area members of the St. Paul police SWAT team and crisis negotiators also responded.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
