Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

A late-winter severe weather outbreak has struck the state of Iowa. Several rounds of strong thunderstorms have hit across Iowa today with multiple reports of confirmed tornadoes. Unfortunately, in the Winterset area of Madison County, authorities now confirm at least six people have been killed, including four adults and two children under age 5. The fatalities did not all occur in the same location. The announcement came in a 9 p.m. press conference carried live by KCCI-TV in Des Moines. The lives were lost during a tornado that struck Winterset at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO