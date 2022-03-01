ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

XL Fleet: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. XL Fleet reported in-line EPS of $-0.11...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Grab Holdings Stock Plunged Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Grab Holdings ( GRAB...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Performance#Eps#Xl Fleet
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Or Raytheon? Here's The Bull Thesis

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the move Monday following positive analyst coverage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova sees significant upside potential in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), despite Monday's outperformance. "I think all three of these...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock surges after results, outlook top Street view

Duolingo Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the language-learning platform’s quarterly results and forecast exceeded Wall Street expectations. shares surged 15% after hours, following a 7.3% loss in the regular session to close at $71.38, or 30% below their initial public offering price in July. The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Kroger Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts raised their price target on Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) following the release of Q4 results. BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the price target to $57 from $41 and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares, implying a 2% downside. The analyst notes that the company's Q4 earnings...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To AeroVironment's Q3 Earnings Report

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert raised the price target on AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to $70 (4% downside) from $65 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings. The analyst states that while fundamentals appear to be improving for the company, the results also highlighted...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Matador Resources

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $61.25 versus the current price of Matador Resources at $52.535, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Are Enovix Shares Trading Lower Today

Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud lowered the price target on Enovix Corp (NASDAQ: ENVX) to $29 from $32 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Daoud notes its revenue funnel grew as management highlighted significant demand/interest with applications emerging across doorbells, GPS, and medical devices. Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss lowered...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Logitech International

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Six Flags Entertainment

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock moved upwards by 43.1% to $2.39 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Atreca's stock is trading at a volume of 19.1 million, which is 4551.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

McDonald's And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Terns Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Terns Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.63. Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sweetgreen Shares Rip Higher: What's Behind The Move?

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected top-line financial results and issued guidance above estimates. Sweetgreen said fourth-quarter revenue increased 63% year-over-year to $96.4 million, which beat the $84.71 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of $1.14 per share, which was worse than the estimate for a loss of 66 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy