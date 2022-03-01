Cartier Accuses Tiffany & Co. of ‘Stealing Trade Secrets’ in New Lawsuit

Mary Wickersham, a former executive director of the Miss Florida Scholarship Program, is accused of stealing $100,000 or more from the organization for shopping, maid cleaning services, online dating fees, and dining out. Wickersham, 76, appeared in federal court in Miami on Tuesday on a seven-count fraud indictment for allegedly bilking corporate and individual donors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Florida said. Prosecutors allege that instead of depositing donations for the program into the organization’s legitimate bank account, Wickersham “altered donor checks” and put the money into her “Miss Florida” account at Bank of America. “While we cannot comment in detail upon the current proceedings, rest assured that the legal action involves only Ms. Wickersham and in no way implicates any current member of the Board of Directors,” the scholarship program wrote in a statement. The scholarship program raises money to award scholarships to pageant participants.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO