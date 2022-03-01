ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cartier Accuses Tiffany & Co. of ‘Stealing Trade Secrets’ in New Lawsuit

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCartier has filed a lawsuit against Tiffany & Company accusing the brand of stealing trade secrets. This past Monday, Cartier filed a lawsuit against competitor and luxury brand Tiffany & Company. The lawsuit accuses their rival of stealing trade secrets involving its high-end jewelry from an employee it poached away at...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Kendall Jenner accused of 'blatantly' copying Austin-based tequila brand in new lawsuit

Kendall Jenner's new tequila brand, 818 Tequila, is accused of ripping off a Texas-based brand in a new lawsuit. ClipBandits, LLC, the seller of Austin-based tequila company 512 Tequila, is suing 818 Tequila, Jenner's fairly new tequila brand which is owned by K & Soda, LLC, for trademark infringement, false designation of origin, and unfair competition. The suit alleges Jenner's brand "blatantly" copied 512 branding.
CELEBRITIES
Law.com

Cooley Reps Qualcomm in Suit Accusing Former Employee of Taking Trade Secrets to Competitor

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Cooley filed a trade secret lawsuit on behalf of Qualcomm Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit targets former Qualcomm employee Truong Hoang for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in service of a competitor. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00248, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. v. Hoang.
LAW
TheDailyBeast

Beauty Pageant Exec Accused of Stealing $100K in Donations for Online Dating, New Duds

Mary Wickersham, a former executive director of the Miss Florida Scholarship Program, is accused of stealing $100,000 or more from the organization for shopping, maid cleaning services, online dating fees, and dining out. Wickersham, 76, appeared in federal court in Miami on Tuesday on a seven-count fraud indictment for allegedly bilking corporate and individual donors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Florida said. Prosecutors allege that instead of depositing donations for the program into the organization’s legitimate bank account, Wickersham “altered donor checks” and put the money into her “Miss Florida” account at Bank of America. “While we cannot comment in detail upon the current proceedings, rest assured that the legal action involves only Ms. Wickersham and in no way implicates any current member of the Board of Directors,” the scholarship program wrote in a statement. The scholarship program raises money to award scholarships to pageant participants.
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Trade Secrets#Tiffany Company#High Jewelry#Guardian
Radar Online.com

Rapper Nas Dragged To Federal Court Over Tupac

Nas is being dragged to federal court over late rapper Tupac. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Al Pereira is suing the legendary rapper in federal court. Article continues below advertisement. The lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California on February 2. Pereira took...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy