ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

From air taxis to immigration, Cathie Wood and Jeff Vinik share their thoughts on the future of Tampa Bay

By Breanne Williams
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Financier Cathie Wood and billionaire Tampa Bay Lightning...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Introducing the Tampa Bay Inno Madness Bracket

The Tampa Bay Inno Madness competition is back, and we've got 32 local startups vying for the coveted title of 2022 Inno Madness champion. Inno Madness is our friendly, bracket-style challenge where readers vote to advance companies based on one question: Who would you invest in? Whether you believe in one mission or product slightly over the other, or would prefer to back a more established company versus an early-stage startup, how you answer that question is entirely up to you. The bracket is designed to shine a spotlight on 32 innovative, fast-growing local businesses.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Vinik
stpetecatalyst.com

Cathie Wood joins Tampa Bay Innovation Center board

February 23, 2022 - ARK Invest founder and innovation leader Cathie Wood has joined the Tampa Bay Innovation Center Board of Directors. “St. Petersburg and the broader Tampa Bay region are becoming powerful beacons for advancing technology, and I believe TBIC is at the forefront of establishing the area as a global center for entrepreneurial success and innovation. I look forward to participating in this journey as a board member now," Wood said in a release. Her company, ARK Invest, is a global investment adviser focused solely on investing in disruptive innovation. Wood recently relocated her New York firm to St. Petersburg and will occupy space inside the new ARK Innovation Center, formerly known as the Tampa Bay Innovation Center. The center will help entrepreneurs and boost the startup activity in the region by providing programming and co-working space. The 45,000-square-foot center is scheduled to open in 2023. It will have 30,000 square feet on the first floor for incubator companies and another floor designated for ARK Invest – the anchor tenant.
BUSINESS
ABC Action News

Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge

In celebration of Black History Month we've put together a fun Bingo game for the Tampa Bay community to get involved with supporting black owned businesses. Due to the pandemic business owners suffered a big hit and we want to encourage Tampa Bay residents to visit and support brick & mortar businesses.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Largest Mergers and Acquisitions in Tampa Bay in 2021

Information was obtained from the ACBJ research, Mergerstat M&A Database and prior Tampa Bay Business Journal reporting. Listed deals were completed during 2021 and the buyer, seller and/or target were located in the Tampa Bay area. The deals on the List represent only those where the purchase price was revealed. Local includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxis
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa proptech company closes $36.5 million funding round

The Lutz-based company previously raised more than $31 million. We need your help finding our area's fastest-growing privately held companies. If your business or if you know a local business who has had impressive revenue growth over the past three years, submit a nomination today to recognize their hard work and admirable accomplishments!
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Part 2: Vinik, Wood talk real estate and the impacts of inflation

Business icons Jeff Vinik and Cathie Wood shared their insights into the global challenges Tampa Bay is combatting and how the region is meeting the demands of today’s market. Vinik, owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning and visionary behind Water Street Tampa, alongside Wood, who recently uprooted her ARK...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios

Black-owned businesses in Tampa Bay

For Black History Month, we're sharing some Black-owned businesses to support year-round in and around Tampa Bay. Shundra's Soul Smokehouse: Home of the "shut the hell up" mac and cheese in Tampa. Big John's Alabama BBQ: An East Tampa staple since 1968. Bruh Mans BBQ: Tampa-based food truck. Jazzy's BBQ:...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa startup acquired by local company to make marketing tech super group

When the Covid-19 pandemic began, Tampa-based Sparxoo's CEO David Capece immediately began reaching out to other digital marketing agencies to see how they were faring. "I wanted to get a sense of benchmarking, see how were they doing and what were they hearing," Capece said in an interview with Tampa Bay Inno. "And through that process, I found out we were actually doing a bit better than other agencies. I realized in those moments when we came out of the pandemic, I wanted to take Sparxoo to the next level."
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay

Comments / 0

Community Policy