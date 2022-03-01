ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Williams Settles Child Custody Dispute With Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee

By Gabrielle Chung
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Sarah Drew & Jesse Williams Talk "Grey's Anatomy" Romance. Jesse Williams has reached a new child custody agreement with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Grey's Anatomy star and the real estate broker will continue to share legal custody of their daughter Sadie,...

