ONE STORY ONE CITY RETURNS TO THE SANTA CLARITA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Join the City in Celebrating the 2022 Book Selection “The Nature Fix” with

Fun Programs and Events Throughout March

The Santa Clarita Public Library’s 2022 One Story One City program officially kicks off today! Throughout March, residents are encouraged to take part in fun activities, events and programming in celebration of “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative” by Florence Williams. View the full calendar of upcoming free events and programs at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.

Keeping to the theme of the 2022 book selection, Library programming focuses on nature, peace and healing through programs for all ages. Residents can visit the Canyon Country, Newhall or Valencia Library branch to participate in crafts, gardening and coloring activities in March. Other exciting free events that the public can look forward to include:

  • The Nature Fix: A Virtual Conversation with Author Florence Williams on Friday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m. via the Library’s Facebook Page
  • Trail Tales New Book and Storytime Celebration on Tuesday, March 8, at 9:30 a.m. in Duane R. Harte Park
  • “The Art of Healing” Exhibit Artists Reception on Wednesday, March 9, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall
  • Full Moon Hike and Guided Meditation on Friday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Golden Valley Ranch Open Space
  • All Ages Healthy Eating Class (English and Spanish) on Wednesday, March 23, at 4:00 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch

The Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City program encourages discussion between residents and promotes reading and learning through the celebration of one story during the month of March. This program is made possible through the support of Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library. The 2022 book selection “The Nature Fix” follows Florence Williams as she investigates the powers of the natural world to improve health, promote reflection and ultimately strengthen our relationships. To learn more about One Story One City, please contact Senior Librarian Zoraida Martinez at zmartinez@santa-clarita.com.

Santa Clarita is a city in northwestern Los Angeles County, California. With an estimated 2019 population of 212,979, it is the third-largest city by population in Los Angeles County, and the 21st-largest in the state of California.

