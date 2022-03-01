Off-White Looks Towards a Future Without Virgil

On Monday, exactly three months after Virgil Abloh’s untimely passing, the team behind Off-White attempted to do the impossible: live up to the Paris Fashion Week caliber of its trailblazing founder, who died after a private three-year battle with a rare aggressive cancer at just 41. And since Abloh was, of course, so beloved across industries, they had no shortage of help. Look no further than the fact that Serena Williams hit the catwalk, making for her major runway debut and second headline-making Off-White look to date. The 40-year-old tennis star memorably wore a black tutu to the 2018 U.S. Open, a few days after another of her looks was banned at its French counterpart. Casually sandwiched into the middle of the lineup, she emerged in a skin-tight sheered dress worn atop ruched leggings, the purple leather-clad rapper Jim Jones hot on her heels.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO