Off-White Looks Towards a Future Without Virgil

By Matt Moen
papermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fashion world is still coming to grips with the gaping void left by the sudden and untimely passing of Virgil Abloh but as some the designer's final collections walk the runway for the last time this season, Off-White is looking ahead to its next chapter. In a new...

Serena Williams Joined the Supermodels at Off-White’s Virgil Abloh Tribute

On Monday, exactly three months after Virgil Abloh’s untimely passing, the team behind Off-White attempted to do the impossible: live up to the Paris Fashion Week caliber of its trailblazing founder, who died after a private three-year battle with a rare aggressive cancer at just 41. And since Abloh was, of course, so beloved across industries, they had no shortage of help. Look no further than the fact that Serena Williams hit the catwalk, making for her major runway debut and second headline-making Off-White look to date. The 40-year-old tennis star memorably wore a black tutu to the 2018 U.S. Open, a few days after another of her looks was banned at its French counterpart. Casually sandwiched into the middle of the lineup, she emerged in a skin-tight sheered dress worn atop ruched leggings, the purple leather-clad rapper Jim Jones hot on her heels.
Off-White™ Outlines Plan After Virgil Abloh

In a new report by the Business of Fashion, Off-White™ and its parent groups outlined the future of the label founded by the late Virgil Abloh. Marking the future as the “next chapter” of Off-White™, the outline share how the influential imprint aims to “harness the legacy” following the death of the icon last November. The report highlights the unstoppable creativity of Virgil Abloh” as his label will carry out the “endless” number of ideas that he left in WhatsApp conversations over the years.
Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber walk Off-White runway to pay tribute to Virgil Abloh

Supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Helena Christensen have all paid tribute to Virgil Abloh by walking the runway of the late designer’s Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week. The tribute show featured a line “designed by Virgil and completed by the creative teams and collaborators with whom he worked”, the show program read.A post to the brand’s Instagram described the collection as: “Cultural reinterpretation, disruption and transformation open the door to future dialogues and formats.No expectations, no stereotypes, no status quo.” View this post on Instagram ...
How Subversive Basics Became TikTok's Favorite Fashion Hack

The DIY method of ripping, twisting and cutting nylon tights into other pieces of clothing isn’t an entirely new concept. For many millennials who recall those early adolescent years, this trend took off well before it exploded on Tik Tok with over 93.1 million views under the hashtag #subversivebasics.
Serena Williams Is Casual Chic in a Black and Red Bodycon Minidress and Black Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams knows how to create an effortlessly casual, sporty ensemble. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted arriving at her hotel Friday in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on. Williams wore a black and red bodycon dress that featured red floral prints and a sleeveless design for a casual flair. The dress was semi-sheer and showed the continuing fabric underneath the outer layer. Williams kept her accessories simple, carrying an Off-White shopping bag...
Naomi, Cindy & Kendall Lead The World’s Top Models In Emotional Off-White Tribute To Virgil Abloh

Off-White’s first show following the death of its founder, Virgil Abloh, was always going to be an emotionally charged moment for the history books. What went down on the opening night of Paris Fashion Week was a tribute to the man who truly changed the fashion world and the people within it. The casting was testament to the number of people who admired him and the lives he touched.
'The Andy Warhol Diaries' Spotlights the Pop Artist's Queer Love Story

Andy Warhol’s legacy could be defined by extreme superficiality, much by his own design, that reduces all complexities and overrides his personal experiences. That is, ultimately, what the late pop artist would’ve wanted: for the general public to think only of his multi-colored Marilyn Monroe prints as symbols of consumerism, no soul. He wanted to become a machine — to get repeated to the point of total ubiquity, and there’s no room for the real Andrew Warhol, a working class Pittsburgh native, inside such a fast-paced, fame-obsessed operation.
Off-White RTW Fall 2022

It’s no mean feat these days to upstage Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, the world’s most famous expecting couple, sitting front row at a fashion show. It took the combined star wattage of Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber, Naomi Campbell, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta and Helena Christensen, who were just a few of the boldface names to walk the runway at Off-White’s tribute show to its founder Virgil Abloh on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week.
Kid Cudi Brings Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan 1 x Off-White Sneakers to the Red Carpet at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Kid Cudi took athletic sneakers to colorful new heights on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The rapper arrived in a black Louis Vuitton suit by Virgil Abloh, which featured glittering checkerboard panels made from pieces of Vuitton’s house monogram. Cudi’s trousers featured a black pleated skirt over their legs, adding a new take to layering on the red carpet. His ensemble was finished with a white collared shirt, rings and ombre sunglasses. When it came to footwear, Cudi opted for a pair of Abloh’s Air Jordan 1 x Off-White sneakers—which...
Meet TikTok's Tell-All Beauty King Kevin Kodra

TikTok beauty influencers are a different breed of content creators. Unlike the olden days of YouTube's hyper-filtered, drama-ridden beauty community, content on TikTok prides itself on more productive, instructional content. Of course, controversy still bubbles to the surface every now and then, but on TikTok there’s a clear distinction: education first, entertainment second.
Street Style Has Its Own Rules in Mumbai

Mumbai is a city. Bombay is a feeling. An indescribable emotion. A jumble of freedom and expression and ambition, shrouded in bustling streets and sky-high buildings. The spirit of its people is its beating heart. At the center of it all: Bandra. Maharashtra’s third-largest commercial hub, an odd cocktail of...
