The Missouri Tigers women’s basketball team enters the SEC Tournament in Nashville this week with a lot of unknowns. The biggest, of course, is whether the team has done enough to make the NCAA Tournament. Mizzou (18-11, 7-9 SEC) was one of the “last four in” in the latest projections released by ESPN on Tuesday. Were that to turn out to be the case, the Tigers would compete in a play-in game for an 11-seed, which isn’t ideal.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO