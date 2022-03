After getting some much-needed rest over the All-Star break, the Rockets had a busy - and winless - week. Here's what we saw:. The story of the Rockets' 99-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center on Sunday night was the human wall that was Clippers center Ivica Zubac, who blocked a career-high six shots, including a game-saver on a dunk attempt by Rockets center Christian Wood which would have tied the game. Overall, the Rockets got nothing inside, scoring just 34 points in the paint, having to rely on their 3-point shooting (17-for-42 on 3s) to keep them in it.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO