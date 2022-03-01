ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tom Skilling says spring is on the way!

By Curtis Koch
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQD86_0eSnnLrI00

WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the warmer weather we are feeling and his involvement in being a celebrity towel holder for ‘Chicago Party Aunt’ for Chicago’s Polar Plunge.

More with Tom Skilling Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

There is a pizza festival coming to Chicago in July!

NBC 5’s ‘Food Guy’ Steve Dolinsky joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to talk about his upcoming pizza festival, showcasing 40 pizzerias, coming to Chicago on July 23rd and 24th. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

The CTA Blue Line is the loudest of the entire system

Linh Phan, Research Safety Specialist and Industrial Hygienist at Stanford University’s Environmental Health and Safety, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to talk about the CTA Blue Line and why research has shown for it to be the loudest line out of all the CTA routes. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN Radio

Will the CTA’s security fix the smoking and urination that riders encounter on their trains?

Kyle Lucas, Co-Founder of Better Street Chicago, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the many complaints CTA riders are facing on their trains. Complaints range from smoking, public urination, and other bad behavior. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

From the archives: Pat Hughes’ eulogy for Ron Santo

Last week would have been Ron Santo’s 82nd birthday. We remember him by looking back at how he was remembered by his long-time partner in WGN’s Cubs Radio booth, Pat Hughes, as Pat delivered a eulogy at Ron’s funeral in December, 2010. Bonus: Pat Hughes outside Holy Name Cathedral before the funeral service:
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Two University of Delaware roommates are living through their two countries at war

Greg Tarnavskyi and Vlad Krylov, roommates and students at the University of Delaware, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their experience going to school while both their home countries go to war with each other. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Skilling
WGN Radio

Steve Dale discusses a new Illinois law intended to stop animal abusers

Pet expert Steve Dale joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a new Illinois Law that is intended to stop animal abusers and what to do if you encounter a pet store still selling dogs or cats. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Chicago Party Aunt#Polar Plunge#Maryvandevelde#Laurenlapka#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
WGN Radio

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin: ‘I’ve supported the fact that every single life, including Black lives, matter . . . we have to start acting united’

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to answer questions about a tough run for Illinois Governor, Michael Madigan’s indictment, and what he would do on his first day if he were to be elected Illinois Governor. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy