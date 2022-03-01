Rep. Bill Foster on committing U.S. troops to Ukraine: ‘I believe that would be a mistake’
U.S. Representative Bill Foster (D-IL 11) joins John Williams to talk about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what he expects President Biden to convey at tonight’s State of the Union address. Rep. Foster also contributes a speed joke!More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
