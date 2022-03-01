ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton Kutcher calls out Russia amid Ukraine war: 'Their media is lying'

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshton Kutcher called out Russian media for "lying" as the country continues to invade Ukraine. Kutcher has continued to show his support for Ukraine on social media. His wife, Mila Kunis, was born in the country and lived there right until the fall of the Soviet Union. "If you...

Comments / 142

Guest
2d ago

I would guess many Russians don’t want to fight either. They are just doing as they are told…like a good citizen is required to do by their government

Reply(8)
14
nope
2d ago

Isn’t that a thing? Media following what it’s told to say and report by the government, or is that just here?

Reply
13
Todd Hodges
2d ago

Not as bad as the US media lies to Americans. The US media is the worst on the planet

Reply(18)
46
