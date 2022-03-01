4 Your Money | Times of Crisis
The stock market has shown some volatile moves since Russia’s incursion into Ukraine last week. David Nelson, CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management, joins us to explain how we attempt to gauge the potential for lasting effects on the market from this type of geopolitical event.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
