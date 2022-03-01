ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Benning plans authorized burns March 1, 2022

Fort Benning will conduct an authorized burn within the C01 and C02 training areas March 1, 2022.  The wind will be predicted and may shift due to the different weather conditions throughout the day.

Important Note: The C01 and C02 training areas have not been burned in five years due to adverse weather conditions when the areas were not in use for the military.  Large debris  and remnants will fume for 1-2 days after the burning is completed today. Smoke from fuming debris cannot be avoided after an authorized  burn.

It is expected that areas surrounding the burn units will have some smog at night due to the fuming of large debris. The Sandhill Cantonment area may receive these fumes from the burning from the night of the remnants that will travel down drainage from the burn areas.

For more information here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Benning#Smog#C01#C02
WRBL News 3

House a total loss in 3rd Avenue fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -Columbus Fire and EMS officials are investigating a house fire on 3rd Avenue. The blaze began around 9:00 a.m. on March 3, 2022. Fire and EMS Chief John Shull said the home is a total loss. Red Cross is assisting the family. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Stay with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

4-year-old girl shot on 30th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a four year-old girl on Wednesday. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, the child was shot on March 2, 2022, at 11:35 p.m. in the 100 block of 30th Avenue. The girl suffered minor injuries according to police. This is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
