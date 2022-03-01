ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo, TX

Mexican bus driver bit by Border Patrol K-9, sues U.S. Govt.

By Nathaniel Puente
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqCFt_0eSnn33T00

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican bus driver has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. government after he says a K-9 bit him at a Border Patrol station.

Man arrested after five-vehicle crash in Alamo

According to the initial complaint, Roberto De Leon was driving a bus with passengers from Matamoros, Mexico to Houston on Feb. 27, 2020, when he made a stop at the Kingsville Border Patrol Station.

A U.S. Customs agent instructed De Leon to get off of the vehicle and open the bus’s storage bins, according to court documents.

The agent was handling a German Shepard K-9 dog during the inspection. The dog began to growl at De Leon and then attacked him, causing injuries to his left hand, according to court documents.

De Leon’s injuries required two surgeries to repair, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was filed against the United States of America on Feb. 23, 2022. In the lawsuit, De Leon places blame on the unnamed agent for failing to control the K-9 and holds the liability on the U.S. Government for employing the agent.

De Leon is seeking $1 million in damages due to medical expenses, physical pain, loss of wages, and disfigurement, among others.

The U.S. Government has yet to respond to the lawsuit, which is filed in the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Texas.

Man hit by car in Weslaco

A request to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more information on the incident was submitted and we are awaiting a response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 6

Related
ValleyCentral

Teen transporting migrants crashes into Border Patrol unit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty after transporting migrants and crashing into a border patrol unit. Christopher Rodriguez-Martinez pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. According to the release, he was illegally residing in Brownsville. On Dec. 7, 2021, Rodriguez-Martinez and Guillermo Villasenor-Sanchez were […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen arrested after smuggling attempt leads to DPS crash

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a 16-year-old suspect after they say he led authorities on a police chase during a human smuggling attempt. According to officials, a DPS Trooper attempted to pull over a silver Chevy Malibu at 2 p.m. in Sullivan City on Friday. The driver […]
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Three arrested at Bass Pro Shop after sting operation

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men accused of trying to sell drugs to an FBI informant were arrested at the Bass Pro Shop parking lot in Harlingen. One of the men later admitted that his wife was a law enforcement officer. Florentino Treviño, Jonathan Macias and Jesus Zuniga were arrested on March 2. According to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Alamo, TX
City
Kingsville, TX
City
Weslaco, TX
Alamo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Mexico#Mexican#Border Patrol K 9#U S Govt#Rio Grande Valley#German#The U S Government#The U S District Court#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Teen hit by car in Edinburg, police investigating

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating an accident where a vehicle struck a teenager on Friday. According to a release, a 14-year-old boy was hit by a black Nissan SUV on Friday around 7 p.m. on Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg. Police say the boy was running across the road when the accident occurred. […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Police arrest driver striking concrete barriers along Highway 77

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday Brownsville Police arrested Oziel Chavez for the offense of Driving While Intoxicated. According to police, just before 12:30 a.m., the 41-year-old Chavez had struck concrete barriers along the 6600 block of U.S. Highway 77. A witness provided to police the license plate numbers to Chavez’s black Dodge Challenger. Minutes […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Deputies arrive on scene, arrest man for burglary

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Alamo Road and Balli Road in Alamo in relation to a suspicious circumstance report. Authorities said around 7 a.m. an alarm was going off at a building and a passerby observed a blue truck backed up into the warehouse at […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Former Weslaco ISD officer files grievance for his termination

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District held a special board meeting to hear a grievance complaint from an employee who says he was wrongfully terminated after retaliation from district administrators. On Tuesday, Joe Campos, a former Weslaco ISD employee, voiced his grievance to the school board and requested to get his job […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas cheesecake shop raises $70k for Ukraine

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio-based cheesecake shop raised over $70,000 for Ukraine. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso announced on Feb. 24 that they would donate all of their sales that weekend towards helping the Ukrainian army. “Many innocent lives are being affected — including personal friends and family,” they said in a Facebook […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD revisiting cold case from 2021

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in a cold case from 2021. On March 3, 2021, officers received a call of a man on the ground at the 600 block of S. Bridge Street in Weslaco. There officers found the body of 66-year-old Juan Jesus Campbell, according to a […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV native looks to become first Latina Texas AG

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The race for Texas Attorney General is heading for a run-off election. One of the candidates on the Democratic ticket is from the Rio Grande Valley. Rochelle Garza was born and raised in Brownsville. ValleyCentral spoke with Garza about her run for Texas Attorney General. Garza said she wants to be […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man killed in Alamo shooting

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting took place Thursday night. According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, a man was found dead from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Sioux Road in rural Alamo around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD searching for suspects connected to burglary

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Police Department is searching for suspects connected to the burglary of a vehicle. The burglary happened Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 7:04 a.m. Surveillance footage captured a white passenger car and a dark color passenger car at the 5000 block of Tanya Avenue in McAllen. There is a third […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy