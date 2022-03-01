ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Mayor London Breed thinks it's safe to drop masking in city's schools

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

Despite mask mandates loosening across the country, and in California, some are still hesitant to do away with the guidelines.

Even though the state has now changed its masking mandates for schools from required to recommended, San Francisco Unified School District is holding off – for now.

"I talked to the superintendent yesterday of course, and expressed my strong desire to see the masks removed in the schools," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said during a press conference in SoMa on Tuesday.

The superintendent has to work out an agreement with the teacher's union before masking can be dropped, she said. "It's going to be tough."

"I know a lot of parents – some want their kids to keep the mask on, some don’t," said Breed. The same goes for staff, some want to keep their masks on while others don’t.

The mayor hopes a compromise can be made, that it might not be a one-size-fits-all solution.

"I miss kids' faces, I miss them talking to each other and interacting with each other, playing together, without wearing a mask," she said.

San Francisco has been one of the most conservative cities during the pandemic. As a result, the city has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, and currently, around 83% of San Franciscans are fully vaccinated, according to Breed.

Hospitalization rates and fatalities have also gone down, and because of these factors, the mayor thinks that ultimately it should be okay to drop masking requirements.

