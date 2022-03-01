Arkansas PBS to broadcast high school basketball state finals

CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas PBS will broadcast the 2022 1A-6A Centennial Bank state high school basketball finals live from the Hot Springs Convention Center Bank OZK Arena beginning on Thursday, March 10, in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association.

According to a press release, games will be available to watch online after broadcast at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and in the Engage Arkansas PBS app . AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel.

All the ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/waystowatch . Correct channel information is available in local TV listings. The Arkansas high school basketball state finals will air live on AR PBS Sports at the following times:

5A girls – Thursday, March 10, at noon

5A boys – Thursday, March 10, at 1:45 p.m.

6A girls – Thursday, March 10, at 6 p.m.

6A boys – Thursday, March 10, at 7:45 p.m.

1A girls – Friday, March 11, at noon.

1A boys – Friday, March 11, at 1:45 p.m.

2A girls – Friday, March 11, at 6 p.m.

2A boys – Friday, March 11, 7:45 p.m.

3A girls – Saturday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m.

3A boys – Saturday, March 12, at 1:15 p.m.

4A girls – Saturday, March 12, at 6 p.m.

4A boys – Saturday, March 12, at 7:45 p.m.

In the week following the finals, games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs , allowing coaches, players, families, college recruiters and others to watch at their convenience. Games will also be available through the Engage Arkansas PBS app and PBS Video app on mobile or streaming devices.

Throughout the state finals, AR PBS Sports will present profiles of outstanding student-athletes from each division.

Fans who would like to help support Arkansas PBS’s coverage of high school sports championships and all other local programming can text SPORTS to 501-491-0444 to make a $10 donation to Arkansas PBS.

