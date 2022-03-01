ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas PBS to broadcast high school basketball state finals

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas PBS will broadcast the 2022 1A-6A Centennial Bank state high school basketball finals live from the Hot Springs Convention Center Bank OZK Arena beginning on Thursday, March 10, in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association.

According to a press release, games will be available to watch online after broadcast at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and in the Engage Arkansas PBS app . AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel.

All the ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/waystowatch . Correct channel information is available in local TV listings. The Arkansas high school basketball state finals will air live on AR PBS Sports at the following times:

  • 5A girls – Thursday, March 10, at noon
  • 5A boys – Thursday, March 10, at 1:45 p.m.
  • 6A girls – Thursday, March 10, at 6 p.m.
  • 6A boys – Thursday, March 10, at 7:45 p.m.
  • 1A girls – Friday, March 11, at noon.
  • 1A boys – Friday, March 11, at 1:45 p.m.
  • 2A girls – Friday, March 11, at 6 p.m.
  • 2A boys – Friday, March 11, 7:45 p.m.
  • 3A girls – Saturday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m.
  • 3A boys – Saturday, March 12, at 1:15 p.m.
  • 4A girls – Saturday, March 12, at 6 p.m.
  • 4A boys – Saturday, March 12, at 7:45 p.m.

In the week following the finals, games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs , allowing coaches, players, families, college recruiters and others to watch at their convenience. Games will also be available through the Engage Arkansas PBS app and PBS Video app on mobile or streaming devices.

Throughout the state finals, AR PBS Sports will present profiles of outstanding student-athletes from each division.

Fans who would like to help support Arkansas PBS’s coverage of high school sports championships and all other local programming can text SPORTS to 501-491-0444 to make a $10 donation to Arkansas PBS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

The Missing in America Project lays five to rest in Fort Smith

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “I’ve worked with veterans most of my life; it’s something really important to me in the way that this all came together was just amazing,” says Gina Gustafson, state coordinator for The Missing in America Project.  An organization that locates, identifies, and inters unclaimed remains of American veterans. Friday ceremony was […]
FORT SMITH, AR
Fort Smith school earns High Reliability Level 1 Certification

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Spradling Elementary School in Fort Smith has earned Level 1 Certification in Marzano High Reliability Schools. Level 1 Certification means Spradling Elementary has established a culture that meets the “Safe, Supportive, and Collaborative Culture” criteria. Day-to-day school operations are addressed and evaluated in Level 1. “We are proud to be […]
FORT SMITH, AR
Bird flu found in southeast Missouri chickens

BLOOMFIELD, Mo.- Federal inspectors have confirmed the presence of bird flu in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in southeastern Missouri’s Stoddard County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the discovery in a news release Friday. The USDA says Missouri officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be killed and […]
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
