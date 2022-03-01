AMC Theatres’ Quarterly Loss Shrinks, But Still Totals $134M

The suspense on Tuesday as AMC Entertainment released its fourth quarter earnings was worthy of a Hollywood tentpole in one of its theaters.

After the market close, the latest financial earnings were not posted until 5 p.m., just as an analyst call led by CEO Adam Aron was set to get underway. And the latest quarterly earnings revealed overall revenues at $1.17 billion, as previewed on February 1 when the company unveiled an unaudited version of its year-end earnings.

But the fourth quarter net loss of $134.4 million, compared to a year-earlier $946.1 million loss, included a non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million related to asset valuations.

Shares in AMC, a retail trading darling, were up 28 cents, or around 1.5 percent to $18.60 in after-market trading as investors digested the fourth quarter earnings as an indication of just how much the exhibition giant is gaining from the current Hollywood box office rebound and consumers returning to the multiplex as the pandemic wanes.

When the analyst call did start, CEO Aron had his trademark bullish tone as he commented on the company’s latest results by arguing AMC’s recovery goals were not yet reached. “We are not yet where we want or need to be. That will continue to take time and will continue to take sustained and imaginative effort on our part. Even so, you can see, you can taste and you can feel it, that AMC seems to be on a positive glide path to recovery,” he told investors during prepared remarks.

At the same time, Aron did telegraph potentially more losses in early 2022 before the benefits of a Hollywood box office rebound showed up in the rest of the year. “Don’t hold our feet to the fire too much for Q1, but boy are you gonna like Q2, Q3 and Q4. We’re expecting (20)22 is going to be a very good year for our company,” he forecast.

Also during the call, Aron took aim at “conventional wisdom” that has argued cinema chains could not adjust to the streaming era as the pandemic accelerated their declining appeal to consumers. “It’s a simple matter of fact. They were wrong. They were wrong. They were wrong,” Aron said as he recalled recent box office for Spider Man: No Way Home, Ghostbusters and No Time to Die as those tentpoles performed at the multiplex amid the omicron variant wave.

“That makes us at AMC bullish about our continued progress,” Aron argued, even as he pointed to inflationary pressures, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and the Ukraine conflict in Europe as posing potential headwinds to the exhibition industry rebound.

Aron also discussed variable pricing introduced for The Batman tickets, which will cost more than other Hollywood movies playing simultaneously at the same multiplex. Other ways to monetize the movie-going experience will include a branded AMC credit card, which Aron called a “high priority” for 2022, and the roll out of AMC branded popcorn to alternative distribution channels.

AMC earlier announced it will begin selling its branded popcorn in shopping malls, grocery stores and via food delivery services across the U.S. market. Aron also paid tribute to retail investors who have underpinned AMC’s volatile share price.

“They really care about AMC, and they’re not shy with their advice,” he added as Aron said he spends much time reading their comments on Twitter. Aron eventually took only one question from a Wall Street analyst, and instead fielded all other queries from retail shareholders who emailed in their questions and had them read out by CFO Sean Goodman.

That had Aron discussing the company’s branded popcorn initiative and cryptocurrencies, including eventually issuing a branded AMC coin, alternative content like WWE and UFC events in AMC theaters, and even acquiring sport rights. “If we can secure the rights for major professional and collegiate events, that has great potential… It’s something we’re looking at hard,” he told the call.

Aron also discussed reducing AMC’s debt load, which includes paying off deferred rent owed from 2020 when theaters were shuttered during the pandemic and possibly buying back outstanding debt at a discount. “That is an intriguing use of cash that we are considering,” he said.

Aron also added AMC could use its $1.8 billion cash pile for mergers and acquisitions that went beyond the exhibition business as the company continued to diversify away from just screening Hollywood movies at the multiplex.

The fourth quarter earnings had already been previewed by AMC. On Feb. 1, the company disclosed a preliminary loss of between $194.8 million and $114.8 million, which includes an estimated non-cash assets impairment charge of $50 million-$125 million.

That compared to a loss of $946.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included a non-cash impairment charge of $466.1 million.

A year ago, the cinema giant on the brink of possible bankruptcy had begun reopening theaters to weather the coronavirus pandemic and stay in business. AMC shares have been a roller coaster ride after the company used its status as a meme stock thanks to rogue retail traders on Reddit and other social media hubs to raise fresh cash at a steep market premium to ensure survival and pay down debt and interest expenses.

