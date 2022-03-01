ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granada Hills, CA

Person killed in crash on 118 Freeway in Granada Hills area

By City News Service
 3 days ago

GRANADA HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — A person was killed Tuesday in a crash on the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in the Granada Hills area, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m. at the interchange with the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim, who died at the scene.

Several eastbound lanes were blocked while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash.

