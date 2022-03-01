ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi governor proclaims March as Red Cross Month

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tK2Zp_0eSnmX6900

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) proclaimed March 2022 as Red Cross Month.

How to support Red Cross Month in March 2022

Governor Reeves stated in a Facebook post, “Whether it was hurricanes, floods, or tornadoes, the Red Cross has been there when Mississippi needed it most. From food and shelter to clothing and medical care, the Red Cross’ contributions have been lifesaving.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi River hits mark barring most nearby construction

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River hit a mark on Friday that bars most construction work near levees and triggers frequent inspections of those levees. The river edged two-hundredths of an inch (half a millimeter) above the trigger — a depth of 11 feet (3.3 meters) at the gauge near the Corps’ New Orleans […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association to hold signature drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association (MSCTA) will hold a signature drive in Ridgeland on Saturday March 12, 2022 and Sunday, March 13, 2022 to assist residents who would like the city to participate in the Medical Cannabis program. According to Section 30 of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, the governing authorities […]
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor lifts mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, March 4, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba lifted the city’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions. The mayor made the decision after consulting with the city’s COVID-19 Task Force. “All restrictions previously implemented through any (order) related to face coverings are hereby lifted in their entirety,” the order reads. […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum to be held in Vicksburg

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Aspiring business owners can learn about a range of resources available to help them succeed at the 2022 Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum, set for April 6-7 in Vicksburg. The event will bring together leading entrepreneurs, economic developers, innovators and future business owners to learn more about the entrepreneurial climate and the future […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Average gas prices in Mississippi up $1.10 from March 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Average gas prices in Mississippi have jumped nearly 20 cents from Thursday, March 3 to Friday, March 4. According to AAA, the current average is $3.518. On Thursday, the average was $3.376. Last year, the average gas price in Mississippi was $2.417. Here’s a look at the average prices in Jackson: […]
WJTV 12

’48 Hours’ to cover Ally Kostial’s murder in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder case involving two University of Mississippi students will be in the national spotlight Saturday, on the CBS show “48 Hours.” Ally Kostial was shot to death back in 2019 after leaving a bar in downtown Oxford, Mississippi.  Her boyfriend Brandon Theesfeld pleaded guilty to her killing last year. “48 Hours” […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi teacher pay raise bill heading to negotiations

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers will negotiate a final version of a bill to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. The House and Senate passed separate plans several weeks ago provide raises of at least $4,000 a year. On Wednesday, the Senate passed an updated bill that would give teachers an average $4,700 raise […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
WJTV 12

222 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 222 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 27 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,208 with 12,151 deaths. Cumulative Cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Invasion of Ukraine affecting daily lives of Americans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected everything from gas prices to grocery prices. Mississippians said they’ve bee feeling the pinch in their pockets for a few weeks. “I can’t afford gas to go back and forth, so I walk and ride a bicycle,” said Chris Odom, who lives in Jackson. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

City of Kosciusko to take over sewer operations

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Kosciusko will take over sewer operations. Breezy News reported aldermen voted this week to end the city’s partnership with Maintenance Systems Incorporated (MSI). The city has used MSI to manage sewer operations for the last two years.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Wide load restriction in place for State Route 590

JONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a wide load restriction for State Route 590 in Jones County. According to MDOT, no wide loads more than 10 feet will be permitted from Friday, March 4 until Friday, March 18 at 5:00 p.m. The restriction for State Route 590 […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tornado#Red Cross Month#The Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

RebelTHON 2022 sets record

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 RebelTHON fundraiser set a new record for participants on Saturday, February 26. The University of Mississippi’s 10th annual student-driven dance marathon raised $227,148 for Children’s of Mississippi, the Children’s Miracle Network hospital at the UM Medical Center. “The students registered set a record for the organization,” said Harrison Grimes, […]
WJTV 12

5K event to benefit guide dog center

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Hot Diggity Dog 5K Run/Walk will help benefit the Gallant Hearts Guide Dog Center in Mississippi. The event will be on Saturday, April 2 at 8:00 a.m. Registration will be open through April 1. To participate in the event, attendees can pay $30 for the 5K Run/Walk or $20 […]
WJTV 12

Jackson health center to offer health screenings in March

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host Spring Bling Health Screenings March 14-18, 2022. The screenings will take place at all Jackson Hinds locations and will be provided to all children up to the age of 18. All insurances will be accepted. The visit will include: Dental Screening Nutrition […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

LIST: 2022 St. Patrick’s Day events in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Let’s shamrock and roll! Pull out your green attire and shamrocks and get ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17. Make sure you do not miss out on these events that are happening in Mississippi! Central Mississippi: March 8, in Jackson – Pat the Leprechaun for Story Time […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi House passes bill to ban critical race theory

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi House passed legislation (SB 2113) that would prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 public schools and in the state’s public universities and community colleges. After several hours of debate, the House passed the bill 74-43. After the passage of the proposal, House Democrats met […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors upset about Swan Lake Street bridge deterioration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in a Jackson community said they’re frustrated with infrastructure problems on their street. A bridge collapsed on Swan Lake Street several months ago, and it hasn’t been repaired. They said it’s deteriorating. Neighbors said cones and closure signs that prevent them from going further. “It’s been down a very long […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctor convicted in $1M tax evasion case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi doctor was convicted of tax evasion in an Oxford court this week after federal prosecutors say he failed to pay almost $1 million in tax debt. Dr. Kevin L. Crandell of Golden, Mississippi was an emergency room physician making $30,000 to $40,000 a month, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy