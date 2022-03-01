Mississippi governor proclaims March as Red Cross Month
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) proclaimed March 2022 as Red Cross Month.How to support Red Cross Month in March 2022
Governor Reeves stated in a Facebook post, "Whether it was hurricanes, floods, or tornadoes, the Red Cross has been there when Mississippi needed it most. From food and shelter to clothing and medical care, the Red Cross' contributions have been lifesaving."
