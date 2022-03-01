ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Solar Shares Sink After Revenue Miss, Disappointing Guidance

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of First Solar dropped more than 16% during extended trading Tuesday after the company reported missing revenue expectations during the fourth quarter and issued weak full-year guidance. The company expects full-year revenue between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion, while Wall Street was calling for $2.76 billion. CEO Mark...

MarketWatch

Beyond Meat shares sink 11% on sales decline, widening loss, weak guidance

Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock fell 11% in extended trading Thursday after it announced a decline in quarterly revenue and a widening loss, as well as disappointing guidance. reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $80.4 million, or $1.27 a share, compared with a net loss of $25.1 million, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted net loss was $21.4 million, or 34 cents a share.
MarketWatch

Allbirds stock falls after lower Q1 revenue guidance

Shares of Allbirds Inc. fell around 4% in the extended session Wednesday after the footwear and apparel maker beat fourth-quarter expectations but called for slightly lower sales in the current quarter. Allbirds said it lost $10.4 million, or 9 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $9.4 million, or 18 cents a share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Sales rose 23% to $97.2 million, thanks to "strong" U.S. demand during the holidays and the company's "strongest" new-product line-up for the year, Allbirds said. FactSet consensus called for losses of 9 cents a share...
MySanAntonio

DraftKings sinks as forecast, customer growth disappoint

DraftKings sank after adding fewer new customers in the fourth quarter than Wall Street had expected even after spending hundreds of millions of dollars to lure new bettors -- spending that will continue to generate deep losses this year. The company said Friday that an average of 2 million monthly...
MarketWatch

TJ Maxx parent TJX stock sinks after profit and sales miss

TJX Cos. stock sank 8.4% in Wednesday premarket trading after the off-price retailer reported fourth quarter profit and sales that missed expectations. Net income totaled $940.2 million, or 78 cents per share, up from $325.5 million, or 27 cents per share, last year. Sales of $13.854 billion were up from $10.943 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 91 cents and sales of $14.218 billion. TJX chains include TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. Fourth quarter open-only comp sales grew 10%, with U.S. open-only comp sales up 13%. Open-only comp sales measures stores that were also open on the same days in 2020. "Fourth quarter sales were trending higher before the surges in omicron," said Chief Executive Ernie Herrman in a statement. Incremental freight expense was higher than expected, driving down merchandise margins more than expected. TJX's board has authorized a new $3 billion share repurchase program, which represents 4% of outstanding shares. For the first quarter TJX is guiding for EPS in the range of 58 cents to 61 cents. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of 59 cents. TJX stock is down 7.1% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 11%.
Benzinga

Vipshop Shares Drop On Q4 Revenue Miss, Weak Q1 Outlook

Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 4.6% year-on-year to $5.36 billion, missing the consensus of $5.59 billion. Drivers: Vipshop's GMV declined 3.9% Y/Y to RMB57 billion. The number of active customers decreased 7.2% Y/Y to 49.2 million. Total orders fell 4.6% Y/Y to 216.9 million.
NBC Miami

GoodRx Shares Plunge 39% After Revenue Miss, Weak Forecast

GoodRx shares plummeted Tuesday after the company issued a disappointing earnings report and forecast. The company guided to revenue growth of 23% for the full year, well below analysts' estimates. Trevor Bezdek, GoodRx co-CEO, said the impact of Covid-19 on the company's business has been "greater than anticipated." Shares of...
NBC San Diego

Alibaba Shares Slip After It Reports Slowest Ever Revenue Growth and Misses Expectations

The 10% revenue growth is the slowest quarterly year-on-year growth rate for the company since its 2014 U.S. listing. Alibaba has been facing macroeconomic headwinds and increased competition in China, which have weighed on the company's business. Alibaba shares closed 0.7% lower on Thursday. Alibaba on Thursday reported its slowest...
