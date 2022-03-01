Man attempts to rob Fort Smith bank

A man attempted to rob First National Bank on Midland Avenue Tuesday afternoon and fled the scene on a bicycle.

The attempted robbery happened about 2:30 p.m. Police were searching for him and request that people with tips call 911 or 479-709-5000.

