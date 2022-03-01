ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Lee County begins curbside trash service for residents and businesses

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A historic transition is underway at Lee County homes and businesses. More than 18-thousand trash bins have been delivered, and Arrow Disposal Service began curbside trash pickup routes Tuesday morning. Lee County is the last county in Alabama to offer curbside services. Tuesday, Lee County officially began the transfer from the 40-year old dumpster program.

“We hope it will improve services for our citizens, make it safer for our employees. We do feel like if we don’t ask citizens to carry trash in their pickup trucks to our sites anymore, it will also help reduce the amount of litter on our roadways,” said Justin Hardee, Lee County’s Engineer.

The county’s dumpsites will remain open during the transition. The dumpsite at 280 east will close on March 14th, as the landowner has other plans for the property.

I f you have any questions or concerns or need a bin, contact Environmental Services at 334-737-7013. You can also find more information online: CURBSIDE TRANSITION FAQ

Hardee says the dumpster service has been insolvent for some time, with the Lee County Commission kicking in $400,000 each year from the general fund to keep the trash service running. The citizen garbage fee of $18.50 a month hasn’t covered the dumpsters for years. The main problem is citizens outside Lee County are using the dumps illegally, causing them to overfill.

“We are anticipating a reduction in our tonnage by about 30-40%; that is what we feel is the abuse at this point right now,” said Hardee.

When the dumpsters are all phased out over time, then curbside will run for a full year on its own before the commission looks at if they need to increase the garbage fee or not. Right now, the garbage fee remains at $18.50 and month and includes litter details and on-demand debris removal.

“We will do a full year of that service with no more transition so we can have hard numbers on what it is going to cost to run this system for the commission to evaluate what we need to do with the garbage fee,” said Hardee.

