Public Safety

Conti Ransomware Group Diaries, Part I: Evasion

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ukrainian security researcher this week leaked several years of internal chat logs and other sensitive data tied to Conti, an aggressive and ruthless Russian cybercrime group that focuses on deploying its ransomware to companies with more than $100 million in annual revenue. The chat logs offer a fascinating glimpse into...

TechRadar

The average ransomware group only lives for two years

Ransomware groups are something of a Phoenix - they live short lives, burn out quickly, but are often reborn and come back stronger and more destructive. A new IBM Security report claims the average ransomware group “lives” less than two years - 17 months, on average, in fact. This is, in part, due to increasing pressure from governments and law enforcement agencies, which have successfully dismantled some of the biggest threat actors in the ransomware space, in these past couple of years.
PCMag

Backing Russia Backfires Again as Conti Ransomware Source Code Leaks

The Conti gang has suffered another major blow after the source code for its ransomware encryptor, decryptor, and builder was leaked. The flow of information out of the gang's operations began last week when a Ukrainian researcher shared over a year's worth of internal chat logs. That researcher went on to create the Twitter account @ContiLeaks and has continued to leak information.
TechRadar

Conti ransomware source code leaked by Ukrainian researcher

A Ukrainian researcher who recently leaked tens of thousands of chat messages belonging to the operators of the Conti ransomware, has now published the malware's source code. Following the initial leak in which 60,000 messages were pushed online, the same researcher then leaked another 107,000 internal messages, and after that the source code for multiple Conti tools, including the group’s administration panel, the BazarBackdoor API, as well as the Conti ransomware encryptor, decryptor, and builder.
Vladimir Putin
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

