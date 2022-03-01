BioPark looking to fill ‘Bugarium’ staff position

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Have an interest in the creepy and crawly? The BioPark may have a job for you.

They’re looking for someone who is enthusiastic and detail-oriented to maintain their living collection of insects, spiders, scorpions, centipedes, and millipedes. The person will be responsible for interacting and educating guests about the exhibits at the “Bugarium” and lots of upkeep.

It will be a two-year temporary position through a staffing agency, not the city. For more information to apply, send an e-mail with the attached resume to Jason Schaller, curator of entomology at jschaller@cabq.gov.

