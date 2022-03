Big Sky, Montana is making big improvements including a new network of gondolas and trams, the mountain resort shared with Travel + Leisure. The new gondola network, which is expected to break ground this summer, will offer year-round visitor access to the summit of Lone Mountain for the first time ever. Views from the top will offer 360-degree panoramas of three states, and two different national parks. The revamped system will include a two-stage gondola that will replace the existing explorer chair, which has been operating since the resort opened in 1973, according to the mountain.

BIG SKY, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO