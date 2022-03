Some dogs are real pullers. Even those little dogs can be surprisingly strong when they spot a squirrel (or a cat, dog, bird, random imaginary thing) while out for a walk. You try not to let yourself get yanked over, let go of the leash or have your arm pulled out of its socket. Every dog owner has been there. If your pup is a puller, bring them to Red Lodge on Sunday (3/6) for fame and fortune at the Monster Dog Pull.

