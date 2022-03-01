Habitat for Humanity to mark 30 years in La Crosse with anniversary build

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — You can help Habitat for Humanity La Crosse celebrate its past and build for the future.

Volunteers are needed to help with a special “30 Years and Building Anniversary Build” Saturday.

It will be at 1113 Fourth St. S. in La Crosse.

Morning and afternoon shifts are available.

No experience is needed.

Lunch will be provided.

You can register on the Habitat for Humanity La Crosse area’s website.

