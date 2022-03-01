ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Habitat for Humanity to mark 30 years in La Crosse with anniversary build

By Greg White
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5lpT_0eSnjOeJ00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — You can help Habitat for Humanity La Crosse celebrate its past and build for the future.

Volunteers are needed to help with a special “30 Years and Building Anniversary Build” Saturday.

It will be at 1113 Fourth St. S. in La Crosse.

Morning and afternoon shifts are available.

No experience is needed.

Lunch will be provided.

You can register on the Habitat for Humanity La Crosse area’s website.

