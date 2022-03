Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures fall on Ukraine nuclear plant worries. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures dropped nearly 1% after Russia attacked, caused a fire and took over Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine early Friday. The U.S. government also reported stronger-than-expected February jobs growth before the opening bell on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were already tracking for weekly declines. All three stock benchmarks fell Thursday, with Nasdaq leading the way lower with a nearly 1.6% retreat. The Nasdaq fell deeper into correction territory, measured by drops of 10% or more from recent highs. The Dow and S&P 500 teetered on the edge of corrections.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO