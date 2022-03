For most of us, “shoe storage” consists of a pile (or, at best, a semi-neat row) on the floor of our bedroom closet. At first glance, it seemed designer Anne Sage had no other option anyway—her closet, already on the small side, has sliding doors, making an over-the-door hanger a no-go. The content creator would have opted for under-the-bed bins, but dragging them out day after day would be too much of a hassle—plus where would her coats and boots live? So she purchased a metal shoe hanger with no intention of actually hanging it.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO