ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easley, SC

No injuries after vehicle crashes into building in Easley

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFyj2_0eSninPj00

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle ran into a building Tuesday afternoon in Easley.

According to the Easley Police Department Facebook page, the vehicle crashed into the Workout Anytime building which is located beside of Publix.

The vehicle ended up on top of another vehicle.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Easley, SC
Accidents
City
Easley, SC
Easley, SC
Sports
Easley, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Military plane crashed on SC coast; pilot and co-pilot OK

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Beaufort County said a military plane crashed near Halfmoon Island/Coosaw Plantation on Thursday afternoon. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they were in contact with the pilot and co-pilot, both of which are safe. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. “The area of where the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WSPA 7News

Drugs, AR-15 found in Horry County student’s vehicle

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools officials have announced a student was found with drugs and a loaded AR-15 in their vehicle Wednesday. During afternoon dismissal an 18-year-old student at the Academy for Technology and Academics was seen vaping in the parking lot, so administration searched their vehicle, according to the district. The vehicle […]
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Police said a car has smashed into a Northern California preschool, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital. According to police, an SUV plowed into Great Adventures Christian Preschool around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento. Two children are in intensive care. However, […]
ANDERSON, CA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy