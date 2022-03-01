No injuries after vehicle crashes into building in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle ran into a building Tuesday afternoon in Easley.

According to the Easley Police Department Facebook page, the vehicle crashed into the Workout Anytime building which is located beside of Publix.

The vehicle ended up on top of another vehicle.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.