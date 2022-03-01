ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Corpus Christi – Nueces County Report Six COVID-19 Related Deaths

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 3 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification of six COVID-19 related deaths. The patients included three males and three females with ages ranging in their 50's, 60's, 70's, and 80's. Comorbidities included cirrhosis, liver cancer, dementia, hypertension, liver failure and malignant neoplasm kidney disease. Our condolences go out to their families and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

High court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

White House eyes reducing Russian oil imports

President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
POTUS
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
Reuters

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leaves global trade in tatters

MIAMI (AP) — Sanctions on Russia are starting to wreak havoc on global trade, with potentially devastating consequences for energy and grain importers while also generating ripple effects across a world still struggling with pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of tankers and bulk carriers...
ECONOMY
The Hill

Russia blocks country's access to Facebook

Russia is blocking access to Facebook amid its invasion of Ukraine as it seeks to crack down on social media and dissenting views on the war within its borders. The government said the move against Facebook is due to the platform’s “discrimination against Russian news media,” The New York Times reported.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Liver Cancer#Nueces County Report#60#70#Comorbidities
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

407
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy