Duke and North Carolina will take center stage on Saturday as coach Mike Krzyzewski paces the sidelines at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the final time ahead of his retirement. Coach K's farewell tour has been one of the biggest storylines in the sport all season, and now he can finish his final regular season with a win over rival UNC with myriad former players in attendance. The Blue Devils invited every one of Krzyzewski's former players to the game, and among those who are confirmed to attend are Duke legends Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, JJ Redick, Shelden Williams, Kenny Dennard and Gene Banks according to Steve Wiseman of the Charlotte Observer.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO