Max Scherzer echoed familiar criticisms of the Yankees on Tuesday when discussing MLB’s Competitive Balance Tax. Scherzer spoke as part of a union panel following the league’s decision to cancel games, a choice that was made after owners and the MLBPA didn’t agree on a new collective bargaining agreement before an MLB-imposed 5 p.m. deadline. One of the main issues was the CBT, also known as the luxury tax, and the penalties for teams that exceed its thresholds. Here’s what the two sides proposed regarding the CBT, via MLB Trade Rumors:

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO