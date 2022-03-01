ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best eyebrow dye

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. An essential step in a good makeup routine is creating clean, defined brows. And many people fill in their brows with a brow pencil, powder or pomade. But if you’re tired taking time to perfect the look of your brows every...

Harper's Bazaar

The best volumising products for fine, flat hair that really do work

Fine hair can be a mixed blessing. On the upside, it tends to be naturally smooth and shiny, responds well to heat styling tools and takes a mere five-minutes to blow-dry. On the downside, it’s prone to oiliness and can fall flat, lacking the natural bounce and body found in our coarse-haired friends. The good news? There are plenty of volume-boosting products available that promise many a big hair day ahead.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

21 Best Face Moisturizers for Your Skin Type, According to Dermatologists

What I'm about to say contradicts the current situation on my bathroom counter (I'm working on it, okay?) but...you don't really *need* a lot of beauty products. Sorry, I know. Fancy skincare tools, beauty devices, and product applicators can make your life a whole lot easier and take your skincare routine to the next level, but what's most important is having the basics covered, like a gentle everyday face wash, a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30, and, of course, a moisturizer. “A moisturizer not only infuses your skin with hydration but also helps trap in all the products underneath it to make the ingredients even more effective,” board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss has previously told Cosmo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Hair Products#Hair Colour#Long Hair#Bestreviews
In Style

This Vitamin C Mask Provides "Jaw Dropping" Results on Dark Spots and Acne Scars

The brightening power of vitamin C is unmatched — the skin-loving nutrient can lighten dark spots, acne scars, and dullness quickly and effectively. While its benefits can be reaped from serums, creams, and oral supplements, one best-selling vitamin C facial mask may be all you need to address those skin concerns. The Gleamin Vitamin C Clay Mask is so popular, it's sold out 14 times since it first launched, according to the brand — and right now, our readers can try it for less with our exclusive discount code INSTYLE.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

A Dermatologist Says This French Anti-Aging Cream Is Stronger Than Retinol, But Gentle Enough For Dry Skin

If you’ve got dry or sensitive skin but want to get in on the near-magic skin-care ingredient everyone’s talking about (we're talking about you, retinol), listen up—what I’m about to share with you has been a low-key miracle for my (essentially oil-free) face. My all time favorite French pharmacy brand, Avène, concocted the peptide-rich retinol formulation of my dry skin’s dreams: RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream ($70).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

The Viral TikTok Makeup Hack That Makes Your Eyes Pop

A makeup artist's highlighting hack to make eyes pop is gaining popularity on TikTok. To test the hack, you only need a liquid highlighter and an eyeshadow brush. See one editor's results from using the highlighter hack. When scrolling TikTok a few weeks ago (as one does), I came across...
MAKEUP
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Rid of Black Mold in Your Home

So-called black mold is a double whammy for homeowners. Not only is the toxigenic fungi potentially harmful to your health, it's a sure sign of a serious moisture issue in your home. Fortunately, like any mold, it can be eliminated with the right combination of supplies, know-how and good old-fashioned elbow grease.
GARDENING
ETOnline.com

Drew Barrymore Raved About This Anti-Aging Serum for ‘Brightening and Tightening’ Skin

In the case of celebrities who regularly influence us to try out new beauty and skincare products, Drew Barrymore reigns supreme. From facial sprays and makeup highlighters to hair tools from her own brand, Flower Beauty, the star regularly takes to Instagram to showcase her latest and greatest beauty finds — and our own skincare routines are seriously better because of it.
SKIN CARE
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
shefinds

Can You Reverse Sun Damage On The Skin? We Asked A Dermatologist

Sun damage, while easily avoided by using sunscreen daily, is an unfortunately common issue that can lead to premature aging, the development of pigmentation spots on the skin, and even melanoma in more serious instances. While taking preventative measures can help to keep damage from ever becoming an issue, many people already have existing sun spots and discoloration that they would like to fade or remedy in the effort to achieve healthier, fresher skin.
SKIN CARE
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
StyleCaster

Shoppers ‘Notice Fewer Wrinkles’ Thanks to This Firming Eye Cream That Makes Them ‘Look So Much Younger’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Retinol is known for being one of the most effective anti-aging skincare ingredients of all time, since it can improve cell turnover and increase collagen production. Essentially, it minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your complexion looking fresher and more youthful. It’s no wonder why brands can’t stop making products with the ingredient.  Because retinol has a reputation for being harsh (it’s not if you use it correctly!!), skincare brands haven’t...
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

This New $16 Serum Replaced My $245 One, and My Skin Looked Better in One Week

"Look how good my skin looks!" I practically screamed at my dad the second he slid into the passenger seat of my car. It was fall, right around Thanksgiving, and my dad was in L.A. helping me pack up my apartment before the holidays, after which I'd be moving into a new place across town. It'd been about three months since I'd last seen my family, and after years of trying to get my hormonal acne under control (and constantly tweaking my skincare routine and lifestyle habits), my skin was finally, miraculously, completely clear. Heck, it was glowing! For the first time almost ever, I felt confident walking outside without a stitch of makeup, and even more astounding, whenever I did so, I'd accrue compliments (sometimes from complete strangers) on my skin—an experience that was completely foreign to me.
SKIN CARE
