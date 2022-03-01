ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Best velvet curtain panels

WGN TV
WGN TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Interior design is an artform, but you don’t have to be experienced to create a comfortable living space. One easy way to bring some coziness to your home is by installing velvet curtains. Curtains in general are a great way to...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

3 Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style, According to Joanna Gaines

Choosing the right paint colors for your home can be stressful. Too bright, too dark, too beige—the right (or wrong) color palette makes all the difference. Throw in the added pressure that color might be the first thing someone notices about a room, and the paint selection process can go from fun to frightful fast.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

What Color Curtains Go With Gray Walls?

Gray walls look beautiful all throughout the home in rooms both large and small. We see them shine in both modern and traditional homes alike, and the color can be made to appear soothing, sleek, or somewhere in between—it all comes down to styling. "Gray walls are a great neutral base," designer Sydney Markus says. "There are so many grays in the market, with some of them reading very cool blue, while others are very warm. Gray Owl by Benjamin Moore or Chelsea Gray by Benjamin Moore are two of my favorite gray paint colors. Gray Owl is a very classic very light warm gray, while Chelsea Gray is a moody medium dark gray."
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curtains#Interior Design#Velvet#Bestreviews
Taste Of Home

20 Fabulous Front Door Colors That Will Welcome Your Guests

Grab your brush and get to work! These eye-catching door paint colors will turn your house into a home. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Google
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

All the Best Amazon Furniture Deals This Weekend — Including Bar Stools for $234 Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to do a bit of furniture shopping during this long weekend, you won't have to look much further than Amazon. The online retailer just dropped hundreds of deals on furniture — up to 62 percent off — and prices are as low as $19.
SHOPPING
Refinery29

The Boho Leather Bag That Hundreds Of Reviewers Call “Perfect”

Does the perfect handbag exist? It's a question that we find ourselves asking quite often as shopping experts, especially when fashion month rolls around, bringing with it a flurry of eye-catching trends. But as much as we love ogling the luxe looks on display each season, the runway isn't always the best place to spot a sure-fire selection for a handbag that's guaranteed to please. Instead, we turn to the comments section for guidance, where satisfied customers can wax poetic about the tried-and-true finds. And if these reviewers are to believed — especially when they come in the hundreds — there's one purse floating out there on the interwebs that's just about as close to perfect as it gets. Meet: The Bianca, brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Paul and Lainie Schreiber, who founded Latico Leathers in 1984.
APPAREL
Taste Of Home

3 Paint Colors You’ll Find in the South (and What They Mean)

For homes with serious charm, head south. From “hospitality doors” to high ceilings, the quirks of Southern architecture will have you going down the rabbit hole of building history. You’ll discover that some of the classics, like Charleston’s joggling boards, are coming back into style! Each feature has a purpose, so it only makes sense that the paint colors are significant, too.
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy