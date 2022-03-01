ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB cancels the first two regular season series after no agreement reached

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WffSj_0eSni7ca00

JUPITER, Fla. – In what has been an emotional week-and-a-half for Major League Baseball executives, owners, players, and fans, the worst-case scenario has come to pass when it comes to getting a new collective bargaining agreement.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday afternoon that the league is canceling the March 31st opening day along with the first two series after nine straight days of negotiations in Jupiter, Florida failed to produce an agreement with the Major League Baseball Player’s Association.

This is the first time that a work stoppage has forced regular season games to be canceled since the 1994-1995 player’s strike that lasted 232 days. During that time, 948 games were canceled, the 1994 playoffs and World Series were called off, and the 1995 season was started nearly a month late.

Manfred is following through on the threat made late last week to cancel regular season games in hopes of getting an agreement on a new CBA. The original deadline to reach the deal was set for Monday, but it was extended to Tuesday at 5 PM when there appeared to be progress in those talks.

That would turn out not to be the case, as the MLBPA reportedly turned down the latest proposal by the owners this afternoon.

Sticking points for the sides remain minimum player salary, the collective balance tax, or the “Luxury Tax,” pre-arbitration bonus pool, along with the number of teams in the postseason.

Because of the cancellation, the White Sox will lose six games off their schedule as their home opening series against the Twins and their first road series against the Royals have been called off.

The Cubs will lose five games because of the decision as their first series against the Reds is off along with their home opening two-game set wit the Cardinals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

2 pre-teens arrested in alleged violent assault of 12-year-old at sleepover

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Two 12-year-old girls were arrested, with one now charged, in connection to an alleged violent assault on another girl in Logansport over the weekend. According to the Logansport Police Department, officers received a call from dispatch on Saturday morning around 7:30 regarding a juvenile that had been ‘battered.’ “From the stuff that […]
LOGANSPORT, IN
WGN News

Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted in racketeering conspiracy

CHICAGO — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted by federal prosecutors for his alleged role in a racketeering conspiracy linked to lobbying practices during his time in politics. Madigan, 79, is is charged with 22 counts, according to the indictment. Federal prosecutors allege Madigan was essentially the leader of a group that […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
MLB

The best baseball players born on March 4

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for March 4, the most commanding day of the year:. 1) Dazzy Vance (1891) Charles Arthur Vance got his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KBUR

Representatives from MLB, MLBPA resume labor talks at informal NYC meeting on Thursday

According to ESPN, multiple sources confirm that representatives from Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association held an informal meeting Thursday in New York to resume talks. Sources say that MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem and union attorney Bruce Meyer — the lead negotiators for both parties — were joined by league senior vice president Morgan Sword and MLBPA attorney Ian Penny.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Attended MLBPA Press Conference

Under normal circumstances Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers would be nearly one week into their Spring Training schedule of games, but the ongoing MLB lockout brought forth by team owners still has the sport in a holding pattern with no end in sight. MLB and the Players Association...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cba#Reds#Major League Baseball#Mlbpa
WGN News

2 men beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO — Two men were beaten and robbed on the Red Line on the Near North Side, according to police. Chicago police said the men, ages 44 and 18, were on the train Tuesday night around 9 p.m. near the 800 block of North State Street when several people attacked them and stole their belongings. […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys ‘likely’ to release star player

The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
NFL
WGN News

WGN News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy