How Spotify is evolving, the real threat to its podcast lead, and SXM Media's new AudioID

Joe Rogan has claimed lockdowns “don’t stop the spread” of Covid-19 in his first Spotify podcast back after facing a massive backlash for spreading pandemic misinformation. Rogan also incorrectly claimed the Canadian city Montreal was under a 10pm curfew in a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience released on Friday.Montreal’s 10pm to 5am curfew to hold the spread of the Omicron variant was lifted on 17 January. “What’s going on right now in Montreal is that they have a 10pm curfew, which is just wild,” Rogan said in a new episode with retired Navy Seal Andy Stumpf.“What happens...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO