Golden Meadow, LA

In Golden Meadow, Krewe des Couyons fills a Mardi Gras void left by Hurricane Ida

By Dan Copp, The Courier
After Hurricane Ida canceled Mardi Gras parades in Golden Meadow, a group of residents took it upon themselves to make their own.

As a result, the Krewe des Couyons was born.

“I found out none of the other parades were rolling, and it would have been the second year we wouldn’t have any Mardi Gras parades down here,” organizer Kyle Williams said as makeshift parade assembled on Fat Tuesday. “So we couldn’t let that happen again. When we started with this we did a poll on what we were going to call ourselves, and 'Couyons' resoundingly won. I originally wanted to call it the Krewe of Necessity, but I got outvoted.”

The parade of 33 golf carts, tractors, trailers, pickups and everything in between rolled Tuesday afternoon through the streets of Golden Meadow. It may have not been the largest Mardi Gras parade in the area, but it had a lot of heart, Williams said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qz51T_0eSnhmZD00

“Mardi Gras is a time for everybody to get together and catch up with family we haven’t seen for a while,” he said. “It’s a pretty big thing down here. It’s important to start the healing process and get back to normal. After going through the pandemic and Ida, for me it wasn’t an option to let another Mardi Gras pass us by without taking those steps to get back to normal. We’re trying to do what we can with what we have.”

Scott Bourg of Cut Off said he and his family regularly ride in the Larose parade but was disappointed when the event was canceled because of the hurricane. The Krewe des Couyons helped fill that void.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3oGH_0eSnhmZD00

“This is the only parade south of the Intracoastal,” he said. “Everything else got canceled. A lot of us who ride every year were upset because we need to have fun. We need something like that. They also canceled all of our fairs for the last two years. There was nowhere for us and the kids to to have fun, so I was glad to hear about this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbXW0_0eSnhmZD00

Scott's wife, Gale Bourg, said the Krewe of Couyons provided a much-needed distraction from Hurricane Ida and the pandemic.

“Our daughter loves Mardi Gras,” she said. “When they didn’t have the kids' parade this year, she was so sad, so we were able to put her in this one.”

Couyons is keeping a south Louisiana tradition alive, Lafourche resident Andy Moliniare said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olDSv_0eSnhmZD00

“With the devastation we had from Hurricane Ida, I’m glad we had this,” Moliniare said. “Otherwise, the kids wouldn’t have anything to do. It gives kids a chance to come out of the house and enjoy life.”

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

