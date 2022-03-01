ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Man pleads guilty to burning tire marks on LGBTQ streetscape

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man participating in a rally for former President Donald Trump pleaded guilty Tuesday to burning tire marks across a gay-pride streetscape in South Florida last summer.

Alexander Jerich, 20, of Lake Worth, pleaded guilty in Palm Beach County circuit court to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor reckless driving, according to court records. A sentencing date was not immediately set.

Jerich joined a convoy of about 30 vehicles last June to celebrate Trump’s birthday in Delray Beach, officials said. A video that quickly went viral showed a white pickup truck adorned with a Trump flag and registered to Jerich’s father burn tire marks into a rainbow design painted on the road at an intersection.

Officials said the streetscape had been officially unveiled just a day earlier to celebrate Pride Month, which is meant to promote LGBTQ rights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Armed man killed by Kern County deputies after standoff

BORON, Calif. (AP) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed an armed man Friday morning after an hours-long standoff, authorities said. Deputies were sent to a neighborhood in Boron in the Mojave Desert shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday by a report of a man shooting a BB gun at trailers and car windows, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

786K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy