Whitestone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Whitestone Reit (WSR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $12.2 million, or 24 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $2.6 million, or 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $46.6 million. Revenue was reported as $125.4 million.

Whitestone expects full-year funds from operations to be 98 cents to $1.02 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSR