Accidents

'I find no words of comfort.' Four parents, 4 children killed in deadly Juárez house fire

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 3 days ago
Two families died in a fire that spread quickly in two homes early Tuesday morning in Juárez, city officials said.

A mother, father and two daughters, ages 16 and 10, died in one home and a mother and father, an 8-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter perished in the other home, El Heraldo de Juárez reported.

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said in a tweet: "My condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives this morning in the fire. A tragedy for which I find no words of comfort. Rest in peace."

The deadly fire broke out at homes along Emiliano Zapata and Salvador Allende streets in the Mexico '68 neighborhood, the city's civil protection department said in a statement.

The cause of the fire had not been determined. The names of the victims had not been officially disclosed. The families were believed to have been asleep when the fire broke out.

