Vuzix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) _ Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17 million in its fourth quarter.

The West Henrietta, New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The wearable device maker posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $40.4 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $13.2 million.

