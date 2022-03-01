Vuzix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) _ Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17 million in its fourth quarter.

The West Henrietta, New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The wearable device maker posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $40.4 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $13.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VUZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VUZI