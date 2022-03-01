ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Attorney calls on President Biden to offer more help to fleeing Ukranians

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TC9Tb_0eSnhSrZ00

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, hundreds of thousands of refugees are fleeing the nation to nearby countries.

Attorney Marina Shepelsky says her inbox is flooded with requests for help from thousands of Ukrainians asking how they can get their loved ones to the United States.

Originally from Ukraine, Shepelsky says she is closely watching and estimates that there will be an enormous wave of immigration as the conflict continues.

"UN estimates that about one million people left Ukraine already and more are coming obviously,” said Shepelsky.

She says she sent a letter to President Biden asking him to help Ukrainians on the immigration level. The first step would be to grant temporary protected status for Ukrainian refugees, then to declare humanitarian parole for those who want to bring their loved ones here - or for Ukrainians at the Canadian and Mexican borders.

Next, she’s asking to provide guidance on how U.S. consulates in European countries are handling visas. And finally, to expedite a system for Ukrainian visa beneficiaries.

"The White House said officially that they will accept refugees from Ukraine. But how do people get here? They're from a different continent right there are oceans between us but if they get here, they should get humanitarian parole,” said Shepelsky.

"If you are a Ukrainian student right now in the U.S. you can ask for emergency humanitarian work authorization. That will help you financially,” said Shepelsky.

The powerhouse attorney with over 20 years of experience says she is still struggling to process the amount of human suffering she’s witnessing.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Trump left Biden a NATO mess. Now he wants to take credit for the alliance's strength.

As the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, it's important to remember how we got here. Russia's interference in the 2016 election played a part in giving us Donald Trump's presidency, which ultimately weakened the U.S.’s position on a global scale. Considering Trump's actions in office, his recent claim that "there would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly" is ridiculous, to say the least.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Refugees#Ukraine#Ukranians#Russian#Ukrainians#Un#Canadian#Mexican#European
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 12

News 12

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy